Glenn Craig was a little nervous when the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation made the $1-million jackpot guarantee for this month’s 50/50 raffle.
But those nerves quickly faded away for the foundation president and chief executive officer as the jackpot hit $1 million a couple of weeks ago. And on Thursday afternoon, the jackpot was sitting at more than $2.1 million.
“This is tremendous,” Craig said. “Last year we had a great raffle, but we never take anything for granted. We put a lot of work into making an exciting raffle this month and clearly, people are agreeing with us.”
Last year, the December jackpot totalled more than $2.3 million, which is the current record in the raffle’s two-year history.
Craig said he can’t predict how it might go, but whoever takes home the grand prize is going to have a great 2023.
The grand prize winner will be announced Friday and ticket sales end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
A holiday bonus prize of $25,000 will be drawn today along with five $1,000 winners.
Craig said they’ve had many people come in and buy tickets as holiday gifts, so they wanted to give more people a chance to win in the raffle.
The money in the foundation’s 50/50 raffles are used for equipment and other needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The money raised in this December’s draw will be used to make improvements to the hospital’s emergency department.
“Everybody’s a winner with this one,” Craig said. “The emergency department is one of the busiest we know in Ontario. We’ve all been there either for ourselves, or bringing in a parent, or bringing in one of our kids. We’ve all used the emergency department probably at one point or another.”
“I think we will all benefit from the proceeds of this draw,” he added.
Tickets are available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca or at the Intercity pop-up store until Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.