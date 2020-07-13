A local non-profit organization is receiving $40,000 to help provide Thunder Bay families with summer clothing for their children.
The grant for Precious Bundles is from the Emergency Community Support Fund, managed by the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation.
Families will be able to apply for the summer packages when accessing Family Food packages from Roots to Harvest and Our Kids Count.
Within two weeks of applying, families will be provided with seasonal essentials for children ages newborn to 16. The bundles will include socks, underwear, summer clothing, shoes and other summer items.
“Our entire operation is built around lessening the expenses associated with raising children so we can help give children a brighter future,” said Precious Bundles board president Allyson Veneziano in a news release. “Therefore, with COVID-19 financially affecting so many people in our community, we felt that there were likely a lot more families that could use our help and who may not know about our services.”
The decision to offer the summer packages through Roots to Harvest and Our Kids Count made sense for Precious Bundles as the two organizations already had care package programs running.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.