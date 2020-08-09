The Canadian Council For Aboriginal Business has received a $110,000 provincial grant so it can help the bottom lines of Indigenous businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds will be used to compile data on the impacts of the virus, connect businesses with Internet-based resources and enhance existing financial programs, a provincial news release said Thursday.
“Our government acknowledges the unique challenges and obstacles Indigenous businesses face,” Ontario Indian Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.