A Kenora land-surveying company has received a $149,000 provincial grant so it can build a maintenance garage and purchase new equipment.
The grant to Rugged Geomatics was announced on Tuesday in a provincial news release.
The money comes out of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, which “promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects — big, small, rural and urban,” the release said.
