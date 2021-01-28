The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund has given a $25,000 grant to Our Kids Count in partnership with the Catholic Family Development Centre.
The money will support additional group counselling men’s support groups, post-natal parents, children experiencing anxiety, children in homes with separation or divorce, youth, and groups for people experiencing grief and loss, as well as suicide loss support.
