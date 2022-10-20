A $70,000 provincial grant is to allow the City of Dryden to replace equipment on its existing closed-circuit camera system.
The updated equipment “will help police officers do their job effectively, upholding the law and preserving public safety, the city said in a news release.
“It will support investigations and increase crime clearance rates by quickly providing police with the tools they need,” it added.
The system upgrades are will be completed by next August.
