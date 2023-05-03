More than $74,000 in donations from the regional hospital’s foundation will be used for items chosen by frontline staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
On Monday, the health sciences foundation announced the recipients of this year’s Family CARE (Care Advancements Recommended by Employees) grants.
Forty-six grants will be funded this year.
“We are excited to be funding these 46 different projects, which will be improving care for patients across the spectrum of the hospital,” said Barry Streib, director of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, in a news release. “We thank the frontline staff for their insights. It is truly a pleasure knowing that the grants which were funded will greatly benefit patients and families using our facility.”
Some of the equipment being purchased includes: 10 new walkers for cardiology and stroke patients; a pediatric wheelchair for children; six sets of weights and 10 exercise bands for the renal program to facilitate exercise for patients; a cellphone and device charging station in the emergency department; and stuffed animals for children in the operating room.
“It’s better when a child comes in (the OR) if they can focus on something,” said Debra Everts, OR team leader. “We can play with it like a puppet or they can hold it — whatever they need. It really helps. They visibly calm down, and you can see their heart rate go down on the monitor, too.”
A full list of grants funded this year can be seen at healthsciencesfoundation.ca/familycare.
