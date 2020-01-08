A local Liberal MPP is putting his support behind Steven Del Duca to be the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Michael Gravelle, MPP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, made the announcement on Tuesday when Del Duca was in Thunder Bay to introduce his Ontario North Action Plan.
“I admire and respect all the candidates for leadership,” said Gravelle. “But I have worked closely with Steven over the years we were together in government and I like the fact he’s put forward a policy specifically for Northern Ontario.”
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.