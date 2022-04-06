Longtime Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle’s bid for another term could be sidelined as he prepares to battle cancer for a second time.
“While I am not prepared to abandon those plans (for re-election) just yet, I recognize that my illness may not give me a choice,” Gravelle said Tuesday in a statement.
The 73-year-old, who survived his first bout with cancer 10 years ago, has held the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding for the Grits for 27 years.
In his statement, Gravelle said he will begin chemotherapy today, “determined to improve quickly enough to enter the (election campaign).”
“I hope to make that decision very soon,” he said, adding he continues to enjoy the support of Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
Voting day is on June 2. So far, Thunder Bay Coun. Peng You is set to run for the Conservatives in Thunder Bay-Superior North, while the NDP has again picked Lise Vaugeois, who was the runner-up in the 2018 vote.
The Green Party has yet to announce a candidate for the riding.
