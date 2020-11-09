Heck no, he ain’t ready to go.
Long-time Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle has apparently not been swayed by a recent announcement by former party leader and premier Kathleen Wynne to make the current term her last as an MPP.
Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said on Oct. 22 that he plans to run for re-election in 2022 — or sooner should Premier Doug Ford follow the lead of some of his fellow Conservative premiers and opt for a snap election.
Gravelle believes that won’t happen.
“I take Premier Ford at his word that he will not be making an early election call,” Gravelle said in an email.
“Having said that, I am looking forward to representing my party in the next provincial election as the candidate for Thunder Bay-Superior North, whenever it is called.”
The 71-year-old Gravelle has held the riding for the Grits since 1995. In the 2018 election, he was one of the few Liberal MPPs who managed to hang on to their seats in the Conservative sweep.
Gravelle edged out NDP challenger Lise Vaugeois by a margin of 11,973-11,061. Wynne, 67, kept her seat by an even closer shave, besting her Conservative challenger in her Toronto riding by a mere 181 votes.
The Liberals are currently lead by former Transportation minister Steven Del Duca, who currently does not have a seat in the legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.