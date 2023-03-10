After a mild January and February, Lake Superior ice levels are lower than normal for this time of year, say federal observers, while climatologists warn of a “definitive” warming trend affecting the Great Lakes.
“Given the differences in ice conditions from previous years, people should be especially cautious about venturing out onto the ice, as ice may be much thinner than was typically the case in the past,” said Bryan Van Wilgenburg, an ice forecaster with the Meteorological Service of Canada.
By the middle of February, Superior’s ice thickness in the vicinity of Thunder Bay was estimated to be only 45 centimetres, about 20 cm less for the same time last year and 15 cm less than the seasonal average, according to data provided by the service.
Ice thickness is estimated “through a combination of average daily temperatures, satellite imagery, and contextual history of the ice in the area,” Van Wilgenburg said.
The level of thickness can vary, depending on locations, such as shallow bays.
The amount of ice that builds up during winter doesn’t directly impact the lake’s level since it is formed from water in the lake, and is returned to it during melting, said Van Wilgenburg.
Meanwhile, climatologists at the University of Michigan said thinner and shorter periods of ice on the Great Lakes is a clear symptom of global warming.
“There is definitive warming,” a university bulletin said last month.
“There is an accumulation of heat and its effects throughout the basin. Declining lake ice is part of this coherent story of accumulation of heat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.