With the navigation season winding down within the next six weeks, shipping activity remains strong in the Port of Thunder Bay.
“It’s the biggest year since 1997, and it’s the second highest number of ocean visits that we’ve ever had, which is highly unusual,” said Tim Heney, chief executive officer of the port. He said the two main crops that are being shipped through the port are durum wheat, and canola.
“We’ve seen quite an increase in soy beans as well, which is interesting,” he said. “That’s not something we’ve shipped a lot of over the years and it’s double this year.”
