International students at Lakehead University have sent greeting cards
to Thunder Bay seniors.
More than 70 cards were collected from students and staff for residents
of Glacier Ridge.
The cards were gathered between the end of March and April 19 before
staff from Lakehead University delivered them to Glacier Ridge on April
22.
Most of the cards were created by international students.
“We understand that most of our seniors in these homes are unable to
have family and friends visit during this time,” said Sara Melvin,
international student services co-ordinator, in a news release. “Having
to isolate with minimal contact from anyone can be very lonely. They
know they are vulnerable and that must be incredibly scary.”
Precautions were taken to ensure the cards were safe to deliver to the
seniors home. The cards were placed in a folder, which sat for two days
before being delivered and the folder was disinfected before being
given to a Glacier Ridge staff member.
The cards also sat in the folder for several days once at Glacier Ridge
before they were handed out.
Any retirement homes wishing to participate in the project can contact
Melvin at sscoordinator.intl@lakeheadu.ca.
