It’s an expensive ring, to be sure. But for former Calgary Stampeders defensive end Stephen Anderson, it was never about the money.
Anderson, whose cherished Grey Cup ring was stolen from a vehicle when he was living in Thunder Bay six years ago, was overjoyed earlier this month when the diamond-studded keepsake was returned to him under the most serendipitous of circumstances.
I’m just so grateful,” Anderson said Friday from Tyler, Texas, his hometown.
“The money means nothing, but it’s priceless in terms of the memories (the ring) represents about that special time in my life.”
The 6-foot-2 Anderson, who weighed in at about 250 pounds when he played for the Stamps in the 1998 Grey Cup, once had the ring appraised at about $17,000 for insurance purposes.
