Today is the day Christmas Cheer hampers will be ready for families in Thunder Bay to start picking up.
Today and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., families can make their way to the Heritage building on the CLE grounds to pick up their holiday hampers filled with a week’s worth of groceries, including a frozen turkey, and children’s gifts.
South-side residents can pick up their hamper today. And on Wednesday, families from the north side can head to the Heritage building for their care packages.
Families are asked to have just one member come to the building to pick up the hamper in order to abide by physical distancing rules. The arriving family member should ensure they have a ride, said Joleene Kemp, Christmas Cheer Fund campaign chairperson.
“For a family of four, there are two hamper boxes, two bags with fresh food and a frozen turkey and a bag with toys,” she said. “It’s a whole bunch and the number of boxes goes up as the families get larger.”
The hampers were finished being packed Monday afternoon and Kemp said the toys were also ready for distribution.
“We are good to go,” she said. “We are working a very fine line in terms of space but that’s OK. We’re really tight but we’re making it work. . . . Our volunteer group is skilled.”
There was no financial goal set this year but during the 36 Hours of Cheer event held late last week, Kemp said more than $230,000 was raised and donations are still coming in.
“Our campaign is doing really well,” she said, adding people can donate until Dec. 31.
Christmas Cheer originated in 1924. Last year, the Christmas packages fed about 8,000 people in the city.
Toys included in the hampers are provided through the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association’s Toys for Tots campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.