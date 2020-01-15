Safeway stores in Thunder Bay are taking the stress out of the shopping experience by providing a quiet experience while perusing the shelves.
Sensory shopping happens every Thursday evening between 6-8 p.m. at all Safeway locations in the city.
“We reduce lighting by 50 per cent, we silence all sounds from the (public address) system, music is shut down, and telephones and scanners are all reduced at the registers,” said Alex Siciliano, store manager at the Dawson Road location.
