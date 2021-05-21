Synergy North are warning customers of a possible electrical hazard if they have replaced household plumbing.
When replacing copper plumbing and changing to plastic PEX lines, both homeowners and contractors are reminded to check that the electrical system is properly grounded. Changing plumbing from copper to plastic PEX can interrupt the continuous grounding path as PEX piping is not an electrical conductor.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.