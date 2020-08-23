Children are back, in a limited way, enjoying the fun offered at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.
They are using the club in two-hour blocks, three-times a week in all-outdoor activities.
A maximum of 20 children are allowed to take part in on-site events.
“The parents like it because it is a release time — they drop their kids off and go grocery shopping or something for a couple of hours, the kids love it just because they are socializing,” Albert Aiello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, told The Chronicle-Journal.
The club follows all the protocols, which Aiello said is “OK, but by no means ideal, but we are keeping kids busy.”
The club is also offering an online cooking class for the children, with ingredients for the recipes provided by the club beforehand so they have everything they need to cook at home.
Thursday's announcement by the province to get children back to school has also spurred the club to prepare for the fall.
Aiello said they will be waiting for all the details to come in, but said that “if school is going to be operating at full-speed, so will we.”
They are taking a wait and see approach in how transportation will work, with 100 children being dropped off at the club during a regular year for after-school programming.
Aiello is expecting to have more staff on hand because they will have to clean a lot more and possibly have children in smaller groups.
The club will closely follow the model that schools use once they know what it will look like.
“Hopefully we can pick up where we left off, where kids come after school and we provide that care and activity for a few hours after school,” Aiello said.
The cleaning protocols are a big change for the club, like when children use play mats that are sanitized before and after each use. Even the outdoor playground structure is sanitized with a disinfectant spray before and after children use it and it is locked when not in use by the club.
When children go to the washroom they are escorted, one child at a time, and the washroom is sanitized after.
While the club was closed, the interior of the building was painted, cleaned and reorganized, and the parking lot has been repaved.
