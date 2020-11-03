Neither of two backseat passengers saw Brayden Bushby throw anything out the window of a moving vehicle the night Barbara Kentner was struck in the abdomen with a trailer hitch.
Bushby, 22, is standing trial for manslaughter and aggravated assault in Thunder Bay for allegedly throwing a trailer hitch at Kentner around 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2017.
Kentner, who was walking in the area of Dease and McKenzie streets with her sister when she was struck with the hitch, died on July 4, 2017. She was 34.
During the first day of the trial on Monday, the testimony of the two backseat passengers in the vehicle Bushby was in the night of the incident was entered as an exhibit.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.