The winners of the 22nd annual Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop Writing Contest have been revealed. The winners were announced during an online LitFest Gala.
Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop president Jodene Wylie said in a news release that they are always impressed with the level of talent in the region.
“Our annual writing contest and LitFest are some of our biggest events for the year and while we had to do things a little differently this year, we still wanted to celebrate the writers who entered the contest and all their hard work.”
This year’s winners include:
Short Fiction
• First place: Heart Blood by John Pringle.
• Second place: You Must Stay Put by Tina Patrick.
• Third place: Island by Mo Markham.
Creative Nonfiction
• First place: Chasing Bubbles by Susan Eldridge-Vautour.
• Second place: Routine Traffic Stop by Marlene Elder.
• Third place: Threadbare Smile by Cindy Matthews.
Poetry
• First place: Three Poems for Persephone by Kim Faher.
• Second place: Homeless Series by Debbie Metzler.
• Third place: Mexican Skies by Siobhan Farrell.
Art Review
• First place: Blood on the Tracks by John Pringle.
• Second place: Still I Rise by Sue Blott.
• Third place: The Jane Austen Project by Jennifer Sharpe.
Bill MacDonald Price for Prose (nonfiction)
• First place: Kenogamisis River Moon Hunt, 1981 by James Simpson.
• Second place: Granny’s Garden by Debbie Metzle.
• Third place: The Boreal Spirit by John Pringle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.