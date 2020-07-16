The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to city administration and council looking for clarity on the proposed Chapples multi-use indoor turf facility.
“It is such a big project and there is a diversity of views across the community as to what we need to invest in for our community moving forward,” said Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday.
Robinson noted that infrastructure projects and the ongoing service review are an important part of the conversation.
