Roots to Harvest has started a $2-million capital campaign to raise the money needed to purchase and renovate their current location.
The organization had been renting a Fort William Road building from Community Living Thunder Bay but has now decided to buy the building and create a dining room and new community food market space.
The first donation to the campaign came from the Carpenters Union Local 1669 in the amount of $150,000.
“The Carpenters Local 1669 is proud to announce our partnership and commitment to Roots to Harvest,” said Evan Reid, union co-ordinator, in a news release. “From past support as well as projects the Carpenters have taken on to support Roots to Harvest, we have gained an understanding of the value Roots to Harvest brings to the Northwest region where our members live and work. We can truly appreciate the work that is done by the Roots to Harvest team and we are looking forward to having our partnership build and grow in the years to come.”
With this donation, $100,000 from Community Food Centres Canada and support from various levels of government, Roots to Harvest is already halfway to its goal.
“To have this level of support from a local union, at the ground level for this new venture Roots is undertaking, is a huge boost for our work,” said Johnny de Bakker, Roots to Harvest board member. “This is the largest single donation that Roots to Harvest has ever received and knowing that we have the support from the union and members of Local 1669 means that we are well on our way to reaching our goal to provide the space and programs that will expand our services.”
The $2 million will set the organization up to be able to create the best space and programs to benefit the people impacted by food insecurity, added de Bakker.
“Investing in our current space and expanding our programs is a big part of our plan to bring the Community Food Centre model to Thunder Bay and the region,” he said. “We feel honoured that the Carpenters Union Local 1669 would get behind this work so strongly. Their contribution will impact thousands of people on the coming years at the Roots CFC.”
