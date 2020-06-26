A guard at the Thunder Bay District Jail has been arrested and is facing allegations of bringing contraband into the jail.
According to a media release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, their intelligence unit began an investigation in April focusing on a suspect they believed could be using their position at the jail to bring contraband into the facility for profit.
Police say they formed grounds to arrest a suspect, Andy Jason Saindon, 38, on Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. and then obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle, home and workplace locker. Police found and seized a quantity of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), a quantity of suspected cocaine, tobacco, cannabis, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and more than $20,000 in Canadian cash.
The search of the accused’s locker yielded contents packaged in a manner consistent with making them concealable during body searches, city police said in a news release.
Saindon is charged with breach of trust, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking in tobacco products and possession of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA for the purpose of trafficking.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
After an appearance in bail court on Thursday, Saindon was released with conditions and will return to court on Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.