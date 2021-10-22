A machine at Terrace Bay’s pulp mill should have been equipped with a guarding device two years ago prior to a worker getting caught by two pulp-making rollers, a Ministry of Labour investigation determined.
A ministry bulletin earlier this month said mill operator AV Terrace Bay was fined $80,000 following the June 25, 2019 accident, which left an unidentified worker with unspecified injuries.
The company pleaded guilty last month in Schreiber court to an offence under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to provide a guard.
According to a ministry investigation, the worker was attempting to place a sheet of pulp between two rotating “nip rolls” when he got caught by them.
A co-worker activated an emergency stop device and was able to free the injured worker from the machine, the ministry said.
“The rotating nip rolls on the pulp machine constituted an in-running nip hazard, which should have been equipped with and guarded by a guard, or other device that prevented access to the pinch point,” the ministry said in the bulletin.
In addition to the fine, the company was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 25 per cent.
