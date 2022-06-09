Crossing guards were shown the love on Friday during the City of Thunder Bay’s 17th annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Day at Marina Park.
The city’s school crossing guard program has been in place since 1947 and it has 55 crossing guards currently employed.
“The crossing guard program is very important for our community,” said Michelle Riemer, field supervisor of crossing guards, in a news release.
“Our school crossing guards provide safe crossing of busy city streets for students throughout Thunder Bay, all-year round, rain, snow, or shine. We appreciate their hard work and dedication and we are pleased to recognize our crossing guards through this annual appreciation day.”
Thank you cards and colouring pages can be found online at www.thunderbay.ca/crossingguards.
Anyone wanting to become a crossing guard can apply at www.thunderbay.ca/jobs.
