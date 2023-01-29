Thunder Bay district public health officials have started to reference and promote new Canadian guidelines that warn about the connection between high alcohol consumption and health ailments like cancer and heart disease.
“Any of our ongoing health promotion activities that include alcohol messages will now include information from, or links to, Canada’s Guidance on Alcohol and Health,” Thunder Bay District Health Unit public health nurse Stephanie Diebolt said Friday in an email.
“We’ll promote awareness of the new guidance through our website, social media channels, and with community partners,” added Diebolt, who is a member of the health unit’s injury prevention and substance use team.
Last week, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) dispelled alcohol consumption guidelines from more than a decade ago that suggested that two drinks per day for adult men was considered moderate drinking.
A CCSA report released on Jan. 17 said new research suggests adult imbibers aiming for low risk of getting an alcohol-related disease should only drink a maximum of two drinks for an entire week.
By contrast, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website defines “moderate” drinking as no more than two alcohol drinks per day for adult imbibers, which could mean up to 14 drinks per week.
That’s markedly different from the CCSA’s approach, which categorizes three to six standard drinks per week as a “moderate risk,” while seven or more drinks per week is considered an “increasingly high risk” for getting an alcohol-related disease.
The CCSA recommendations are based on two years of research that “looked at nearly 6,000 peer-reviewed studies and involved an expert panel of 23 scientists representing 16 organizations.”
“People have a right to know this information,” CCSA executive-director Alexander Caudarella said in a news release.
In the same news release, the Canadian Cancer Society said “Canadians need to know there are serious health risks associated with drinking alcohol, including elevated risk of multiple types of cancer.”
“Many Canadians are unaware that alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer, and most don’t realize they are drinking unsafe amounts,” the society added.
The Thunder Bay health unit said the new CCSA guidance “presents overwhelming evidence that less is better when it comes to drinking alcohol.”
In the Thunder Bay district, including the city, 25 per cent of surveyed adults have reported heavy drinking, which is higher than the Ontario rate of nearly 19 per cent, according to health unit data.
