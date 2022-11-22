Two men charged in relation to the death of a 52-year-old Thunder Bay man have entered guilty pleas on separate charges.
Andrew Ayre was located by paramedics after receiving a 911 call at the corner of Victoria Avenue and North Street around 4 p.m. on April 25, 2019. The man was in distress and taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he died four days later.
On Monday, David Vernon Gregorovich, 35, of Thunder Bay, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with Ayre’s death and Jason Raven, 26, pleaded guilty to the robbery of Ayre.
According to the agreed statement of facts, Ayre rode his bicycle to a pub in the area of Victoria Avenue and Brodie Street in the early afternoon of April 25, 2019. He secured his bicycle outside of the pub and then went inside.
While Ayre was inside the pub, Raven attended the area and took the bicycle. Gregorovich was also in the area.
When Ayre realized the bike was missing, he began walking the area to look for the bike.
When he saw Raven on the bicycle, Ayre punched Raven. Raven then pushed Ayre down and on video surveillance footage from the area, Raven appeared to step either over or on Ayre and then delivered a series of punches to Ayre’s head.
Raven then left on the bicycle.
Both Ayre and Gregorovich remain in the area and in a statement to police, Gregorovich said Ayre accused him of stealing the bicycle.
Ayre then kicked Gregorovich.
Gregorovich then punched Ayre who fell to the ground and Gregorovich struck Ayre in the face at least once.
After laying on the street corner for several minutes, Ayre appears to regain consciousness and is last recorded on the video footage walking down Victoria Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Paramedics responded to a 911 call of a man laying on the sidewalk and took him to the hospital.
Ayre suffered a cerebral subdural hematoma caused by blunt force trauma. Although doctors performed surgery, his condition did not improve and Ayre was taken off of life support on April 29, 2019 and pronounced deceased.
Justice Bruce Fitzpatrick found Raven guilty of robbery and Gregorovich guilty of manslaughter.
A sentencing hearing date will be set in January.
