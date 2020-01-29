A man has been found guilty in connection to a 2018 robbery in a Tim Horton’s parking lot in Thunder Bay.
Myles Wabano was found guilty of robbery and assault with a weapon on Tuesday in a Thunder Bay courtroom.
On March 14, 2018, city police responded to a weapons call in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s in the 300 block of Memorial Avenue.
Two women were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot drinking coffee when Wabano, who was 22 years old at the time of the incident, opened the driver’s side door and grabbed the female driver’s purse.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.