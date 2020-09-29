A Toronto man is facing a series of charges after police found him in possession of a firearm and he provided officers with a false name.
City police responded to reports of a male possibly armed with a handgun in the 800 block of McLaughlin Street around 1:15 a.m on Sunday.
Police located the male suspect in the apartment and the suspect provided police with a false identity.
Once the male’s true identity was confirmed, officers learned he was under court-ordered conditions, stemming from firearm-related charges in 2019, not to be in Thunder Bay and not to possess any weapons.
Through further investigation, police found and sized a modified handgun.
The suspect was arrested without further incident.
Anthony Omar Talbert, 27, of Toronto is facing several charges including: unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a serial number of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a judicial release.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
