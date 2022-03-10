A gun and methamphetamine were seized in Marten Falls First Nation on Tuesday, and two people from the reserve were arrested in the case, say police.
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service says Isaiah Mazinakouskang, 41, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm.
Adrienne Okeese, 41, is accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
Both accused have been released and are expected to appear in court on June 15 in Marten Falls. The reserve is located about 432 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
