Investigators have confirmed a gun was used in the death of a 37-year-old Thunder Bay man last week.
City police responded to a report of a weapons incident around 2:20 p.m. on July 29 in the 800 block of McMillan Street and located the victim, who was deceased. The identify of the victim is not being released at this time as police are in ongoing consultation with the family.
On Friday, Thunder Bay Police Service Det.-Insp. Jeremy Pearson confirmed a firearm was used in the incident and that post-mortem examination had been completed in Toronto on Wednesday.
The scene has also been released by police.
Pearson said the investigation is open to all possibilities and information, but didn’t say if the homicide was related to drug and gang activity in the city.
Investigators have identified persons of interest in the case and police are asking for the public’s help.
Pearson said there may have been individuals in the area who witnessed something they might deem insignificant but he said even the smallest details could be helpful to the investigation.
The use of guns in the city is a trend that is increasing, said Pearson, noting that homicides are more regularly involving guns.
“We have not had that tragic experience of the innocent bystander or crowd shooting,” said Pearson. “But anytime a firearm is deployed, there is an increased risk to the public.”
Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
