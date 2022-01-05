Quite frankly, she couldn’t believe it.

When veteran Thunder Bay gym operator Jenn Bisignano heard on Monday

the province was shutting down fitness emporiums, she couldn’t

believe that her business was being put into limbo — yet again.

“I was just shocked by that announcement,” Bisignano said on Tuesday.

“I thought they would impose some restrictions, but would still allow

me to make some revenue.”

Instead, starting today, gyms across Ontario are being mandated to

shutter until at least Jan. 26, while health officials gauge the

impact of the omicron variant of COVID-19, and an anticipated rise in

hospital stays due to the virus.

Bisignano, who had already been forced to close her doors for nearly

320 days during the pandemic prior to Monday’s announcement, said

she’s not holding her breath.

She recalled that when gyms were ordered to close in late December of

2020, they weren’t allowed to reopen until July of the following

year, except for a short period in February.

A bitter irony for operators is the fairly accepted knowledge that

keeping fit and maintaining a healthy weight is a good way to stave

off a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been open about his own

struggles with being overweight, urged his fellow Britons to get in

shape in the spring of 2020 after he barely survived a serious bout

of COVID-19 in a hospital.

Thunder Bay fitness coach and gym operator Paul Hemsworth said he

doesn’t intend to downplay the seriousness of the rising Covid cases.

But he said he struggles with the province’s “logic” as it applies to

fitness centres, many of which are small businesses.

For one thing, Hemsworth said, small businesses are in a good

position to keep a handle on customers — such as ensuring masks are

being worn and adequate spacing is being observed — compared to large

retailers.

When gyms shut down, the habit of going may be slow to return once

restrictions ease.

“When you haven’t been able to get a haircut in quite a while, you’re

going to go out and get one at the first opportunity,” Hemsworth

said. “Exercise may not be the first thing you’re going to do.”

He added: “I don’t think damage from a lockdown is fully understood.”

That there is no shortage of private gyms in Thunder Bay suggests a

population that is concerned about its health. Bisignano, who brings

to her business a background in kinesiology, said she’s worried about

the gyms that have recently opened and are still burdened by hefty

startup costs.

It’s not yet clear if small businesses will be able to access

government financial assistance if the current lockdown persists.

Bisignano says government assistance helped in the last lockdown, but

taking it was “bittersweet,” since the government had to borrow to

provide it.

“You know that’s having a negative impact on our future economy,” she

said.

Troy Labarge, another veteran gym operator in Thunder Bay, said he

wasn’t surprised by the lockdown announcement, but maintains gyms are

not the Covid hot spots the province seems to think they are.

“Why are we being shut down, when most people who don’t feel well

don’t go for a workout?” Labarge said.

Customers are frustrated by the loss of a routine that has helped

maintain their mental health during the pandemic, he said.

Labarge said he’s been forced to close for half of the duration of

the pandemic, which has taken an obvious toll on memberships.

“We’ve been in this business for 15 years,” Labarge said. “Sometimes

you wonder if this is something that is still worth pursuing.”

Thunder Bay’s Canada Games Complex is also being impacted by the

temporary ban on indoor recreational facilities that takes effect today.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, traffic at the complex had been

picking up last fall to near-normal levels, “but we were still not up

to our 2019 heydays,” said city community services general manager

Kelly Robertson.

Robertson said she’s sure people will miss being able to go to the

complex during the shutdown.

“I think that’s fair to say,” she said. “But as much as we’re all

tired of this, I think people want to do what they can” to help stop

the spread of the virus.