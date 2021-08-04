Schools in Matawa First Nations member communities will soon see new portable classrooms to help with capacity issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, more than $5.6 million was announced in funding from both the federal and provincial governments for the new classrooms as well as upgrades to the gymnasium at the Matawa Education and Care Centre in Thunder Bay.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.