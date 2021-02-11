Day to remember

Homeowners Melissa Keefe, left, and Shanda Woodbeck, right, pick up the keys to their homes from Habitat Thunder Bay chief executive officer Lana Vukelic at the Habitat for Humanity office on Feb. 1.

 Supplied by Lana Vukelic

Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay is excited to announce the completion of homes for the Keefe and Woodbeck families and presented both families with their keys to their new home on Feb. 1.

“The day we hand over the keys to our families is the best day of our year, but particularly during a pandemic,” said Lana Vukelic, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay.

“We are so happy to know that these two families have taken possession of their homes and that they will start this next chapter in their lives with a foundation built on strength, stability and self-reliance.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you