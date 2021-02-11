Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay is excited to announce the completion of homes for the Keefe and Woodbeck families and presented both families with their keys to their new home on Feb. 1.
“The day we hand over the keys to our families is the best day of our year, but particularly during a pandemic,” said Lana Vukelic, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay.
“We are so happy to know that these two families have taken possession of their homes and that they will start this next chapter in their lives with a foundation built on strength, stability and self-reliance.”
