Habitat for Humanity is hoping to get two Thunder Bay families into their new homes by Thanksgiving.
The organization still needs to raise $60,000 to complete the duplex project on Leith Street that will house two families with a combined nine children. Lana Vukelic, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay, said it’s the largest build they’ve ever taken on.
