All businesses are reeling from the COVID-19 crisis, with personal services workers in the hair care industry being particularly hard hit.
Jessie McLure and Shannon Skinner just opened Salonki Salon and Ethnic Beauty Supply in the middle of February. They were barely open a month in Thunder Bay before the global pandemic forced the closure of their shop.
“It is disbelief . . . that things can change so quickly and we were mandated to shut down,” said McLure, who is hoping that the federal relief package helps their shop on Algoma Street.
Before they were mandated to shut down, they were concerned about the virus and closed early out of the uncertainties about safety around COVID-19.
McLure is looking into other means of income but she is uncertain how delivering hair care products, or how gift cards would work or help, as they are such a new business.
Since her business was forced to close, she is hoping that government steps up more.
“It is such a negative impact on your business . . . even when we start again it will be slow,” she said, adding the long-term is worrisome too.
McLure said that they are lucky that their landlord has been understanding and is willing to work with them.
“We are trying to stay very positive, obviously we are very worried but it is a new business and we are excited,” said McLure.
Susan Bishop is the owner of the PNEUmaticity hair salon and day spa.
“What is scary is the longer it goes on, the more that the business doesn’t pay for itself,” said Bishop, who is concerned that she will have to dip into personal savings to cover overhead costs.
“It is not what you want to do, and you can’t go on indefinitely and some of the so called help that has been put into place isn’t really the thing that will help,” said Bishop, regarding the government financial relief efforts.
She said payments are deferred, but adds that they are deferring the principal and requiring the interest payment, making people end up owing more money.
“My take on it is that if busineses have to shut down and not make any money, the banks should be willing to take a hit as well . . . that makes sense to me if we are all in this together,” said Bishop.
She is also concerned about the wage subsidy that the government is offering and the $40,000 loan which will just put businesses in further debt.
Tax deferrals are also a worry for Bishop, who thinks that extending the deferrals longer and pro-rating the amount owed and blending it in the next five remittances would be helpful.
Currently taxes are deferred until June and Bishop has no idea whether she will be up and running properly by then.
Even after the shutdown is lifted, Bishop wonders if people will feel safe to return to normal activities.
There are not many silver-linings at this point, but Bishop has had some clients offer to prepay with gift cards so that there is money coming in and she called that “heartwarming.”
The best that Bishop can hope for is a sooner-than-later end to the shutdown and a lot people eager to get their hair cut again.
