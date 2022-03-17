The events unfolding in Ukraine have prompted a Thunder Bay business to help raise money for the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross.
Half-Way Motors Mazda, Half-Way Motors Powersports and Half-Way Motors Nissan are all donating $100 from each vehicle or powersport product sold during March and April to the Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
They will also match, one for one, any donation made at their stores.
“I found it hard to stand by and watch the hardship that’s being inflicted on the Ukrainian people and felt we needed to help,” said Half-Way Motors partner John Trevisanutto, in a news release. “We have so many personal connections and friends of Ukrainian decent that have given so much to our community that this seemed like the right thing to do.”
Patrick Trevisanutto, managing partner of Half-Way Motors Nissan, said in a news release their donation will be sizeable of more than $20,000, and with the matching of other donations, it will likely be much higher than that.
