After a successful inaugural event last year, Bay Village Coffee is bringing back its car hop trick-or-treating this Halloween.
Coffeeshop owners Gary Mack and Alan Forbes said last year they gave out 500 bags of candy and raised more than $7,000 for Our Kids Count.
“Last year it looked like Halloween was being cancelled,” said Mack. “We couldn’t have that.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, most businesses had to shift how they operated and Bay Village was no exception. Forbes and Mack started offering a car-hop style service and now also have a walk-up window option for ordering.
The car hop was an easy and safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.
Anyone who comes down to Bay Village between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 will receive a bag of candy and staff will be decked out in costumes serving apple cider. The shop itself will be closed and staff won’t be selling items but donations for Our Kids Count are welcomed.
Mack, who was a social worker before he and Forbes opened Bay Village Coffee, said he had many clients that worked with Our Kids Count.
“They treated them so awesome,” he said. “It’s a great organization. They support families in need in our community in a really amazing way.”
“It’s a natural fit,” added Forbes. “We’re doing this for kids so we might as well raise some money for kids.”
Last year, the majority of candy given out was donated by Bay Village customers, which Mack said was amazing since they didn’t even ask for candy.
“It just came in when they knew we were doing the car hop trick-or-treating,” he said, adding they are hoping the public can come through for them again.
The generosity of their customers is really amazing, noted Mack.
Brent Park store contributed to the candy bags last year and will also be donating again this year.
Candy donations can be dropped off at Bay Village weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
