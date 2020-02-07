A new report released early this week says city councillors initially found to have been in conflict of interest on a pair of contentious municipal issues last fall didn’t violate any policies.
In October of last year, the city’s integrity commissioner, Brian Tario, found McKellar Ward Coun. Brian Hamilton to be in conflict of interest when he participated in the vote on the designated truck route.
Coun. Trevor Giertuga had filed a claim to Tario stating Hamilton was in conflict of interest after voting “no” to the bylaw, citing delivery issues to Hamilton’s business.
At the time Hamilton called the allegation “bogus” and said he believed it had nothing to do with ethics but was possibly an attempt to “silence a dissident vote.”
After meeting further with Hamilton and consulting a lawyer who specializes in municipal law, Tario wrote in his new report that deliveries to Hamilton’s business on Algoma Street are on a weekly basis and by a smaller delivery vehicle that wouldn’t be affected by the designated truck route and it would likely not create any financial impact on the business.
Hamilton said it’s been “kind of weird” and a “little awkward and ridiculous.”
“It seemed to be like a procedural gaffe that was weaponized through this code of conduct,” he said.
“I did a lot of research on the designated truck route so when this came out, I was kind of baffled that . . . someone was going to question my integrity to save a couple of nickels to change my vote on this extremely important issue.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.