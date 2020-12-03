A meal on the table at Christmas is all that’s needed to make the holiday special for some people.
With that in mind, the Regional Food Distribution Association is once again preparing holiday food hampers for seniors, couples and single individuals — everyone not covered by Christmas Cheer.
“Christmas Cheer does a wonderful job helping families in our community and it’s a big job they’ve taken on,” said June Gaw, chairperson of the RFDA board. “There is a portion of our community not covered by Christmas Cheer. We need to reach out and help them have a merry Christmas as well as everyone else.”
