Megan Petzel has been recognized for making a difference.
Petzel is a communications supervisor for the Thunder Bay Police Service and was presented with the 2022 On-Duty Difference Maker – Civilian Police Service Employee Award, from the Police Association of Ontario.
Petzel’s award stems from a call her and the communications team handled when a teenage girl was in the city for school. The young girl phoned 911 with no idea where she was or how long she had been outside in -20 C winter weather.
It was not known at the time of the call that the teenager had epilepsy and had just been in a seizure.
Petzel stayed on the phone with her and attempted to have her describe her location, but the caller struggled to communicate. Despite the difficulties, Petzel remained calm while trying to help.
After a while, Petzel determined the park she was in, though it was a large park.
While trying to pin-point the location, the teenager stopped talking and Petzel was left with an open line.
Co-ordinating with attending officers, sirens were used to zero in on the young girl due to the sound getting louder as police came closer.
The girl was located mid-seizure and hypothermic after having been out in the extreme cold for hours.
“If we can show recognition for our members for the job they do on a daily basis, it is great,” said Colin Woods, president of the Thunder Bay Police Association.
“And it goes a long way not just with Megan, with all of our members too, that it shows Thunder Bay can be recognized and remembered to do great work day in day out,” Woods said.
Woods, who is also a police officer on the road, added that “I can’t tell you how much we appreciate the men and women that are up in (communication) centre doing the job that they do . . . they’re our eyes and ears.”
The night was like any other for Megan Petzel, and the call was not unusual.
“This was the right place, the right time that someone heard it to nominate me but we deal with these calls all the time, this one had a very happy ending so it was good, but we deal with stuff like this on a daily basis,” she said.
Petzel, who has been on the job for 15 years, said it is important recognition for the communications team of 36 and the work they do everyday.
“I think that with the amount of scrutiny that the profession deals . . . anything that acknowledges the good that we do everyday on every shift is huge and very important,” she said.
