Confederation College has once again topped the charts by placing a close second in Ontario with its graduate employment rates.
The college was bumped out of the top spot by Loyalist College in Sarnia by just 1.2 per cent, and holds the third spot in Ontario for its graduate satisfaction rates.
Colleges Ontario represents the province’s 24 public colleges and continuously monitors key performance indicators at each school.
Kathleen Lynch, president of Confederation College, says their graduate employment rate has increased over the last three years to its highest level while their graduate satisfaction rate remained the same as 2020, which was down a bit from 2019. She credits the school’s applied learning as the key to the high success in graduate employment numbers.
“Almost all of our programs have experiential learning; some are co-op, some are placements, and some do some kind of capstone project that involves applied learning opportunities,” Lynch said. “Even if it isn’t a full placement, they’re doing some kind of project or something that relates to what’s going on in the community or with employers.”
The college has been partnering with businesses involving innovation that they need with the school’s new tech hub and other state-of-the-art equipment on campus.
“That’s an area where we’re doing some applied research,” Lynch said. “It’s a new initiative and endeavour for us. We’re launching applied research and innovation (after) getting ideas from employers on needs that they have, and we can present it back to program faculty and see what they can do to help.”
One of the challenges that the college is looking to improve is the retention of students and overall graduation rates. Lynch and her team are finalizing a retention and graduation strategy aimed at helping students complete their programs.
“There are a lot of jobs out there,” Lynch said. “Part of our challenge is tracking how many people leave because they don’t need to finish their credentials to get work, especially for our non-direct entry learners. People not coming directly from high school have a lot of opportunities because they usually have some work experience.”
She explained the course of action involves getting them to come to college and stay in college to see that there’s a benefit to completing their education by helping them think more in the long term, versus leaving for a job.
Meanwhile, senior students in high school trades programs are being hand picked directly out of school to work and apprentice on the job inside the trade sector.
Lynch says there are different ways of completing an apprenticeship.
“If the employer comes in and hires them right out of high school, they’ll still come to the college to do their apprenticeship education. They have to complete three levels depending on the trade,” she said. “When they complete those they go back to work, they can come back and complete their second level (all the way to) their red seal certification.”
For those who find it difficult to find an employer sponsor, they can take the college’s post-secondary programming and acquire their trade education through their post-secondary diploma. This is the process in the college’s millwright and mechanical engineering programs.
Lynch invites students that don’t know the way to an education and into the workforce to come to the college, level up their apprenticeship, and then go look for an employer.
She said employers are coming to the college for this kind of programming and will hire the graduates right out of that program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.