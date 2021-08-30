Hammarskjold High School’s Kendomang Zhagodenamon Lodge program has received a grant from TD Friends of the Environment Fund through EcoSuperior Environmental Programs.
The Kendomang Zhagodenamon Lodge alternative program is a partnership between Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre. The program engages students in land-based learning experiences that encompass Indigenous perspectives, values and practices.
School educators are paired with elder and community partners like EcoSuperior to deliver in an outdoor setting that honours Indigenous values and ways of learning.
The grant received from TD will allow Indigenous youths to participate in more hands-on learning that will include learning about traditional medicines, hide tanning, making natural skincare products and making a green infrastructure demonstration area to manage storm water.
A green roof will be installed on a woodshed and a rain garden will be planted in the school courtyard.
The initiatives combine traditional teachings and environmental education in keeping with the provincial curriculum and will count towards high school credits.
“I believe the program will be even more successful next fall, when students can look forward to collaborating with community partners such as EcoSuperior and local knowledge holders like Marcel Bananish Sr, to learn more about Indigenous knowledge and language,” said Tanya Moses, an alternative secondary school support worker at the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, in a news release.
The translation to kendomang is knowledge, zhagodenamon refers to the seven grandfather teaching, and the lodge is a place where we meet and where we are in our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.