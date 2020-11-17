After serving as acting fire chief for the last year, Greg Hankkio was appointed fire chief of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue on Monday.
Hankkio first joined the service as a firefighter in 1991 and was appointed deputy fire chief in 2007. In October 2019, he was appointed acting fire chief after former fire chief John Hay was reportedly no longer on the job.
The reason for Hay’s departure has never been given and city manager Norm Gale confirmed in July that Hay was no longer with the Corporation of the City of Thunder Bay and said no further comment would be provided.
On Monday, Hankkio said he was feeling humbled and privileged to able to lead the men and women of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
When looking at not only the firefighters, but the service’s administration, fire prevention, training and mechanics staff, Hankkio said he looks forward to what they, as a team, can bring to the fire service.
“For me, it’s going to be about working with senior administration and with (city) council to really focus on continuing to deliver an effective, high-quality level of service to the citizens of Thunder Bay,” he said. “At the same time, it’s important we try to do it in the most cost-effective manner as possible.”
———
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.