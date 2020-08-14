Thunder Bay is receiving almost $9.4 million from the federal and provincial governments’ Safe Restart funding to help alleviate the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bill Mauro said it was confirmed on July 27 the city would be receiving money but he did not know how much until Thursday when he announced the municipality received more than $3 million for transit operations and more than $6 million for general operations.
“It’s an incredibly significant day,” said Mauro, adding he was grateful for the money delivered by the Ontario government.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.