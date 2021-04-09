Robert (Rob) Patterson is a Canadian Army veteran with 38 years of military service that he has enjoyed immensely.
But ask him what has been the best part of those years and he will tell you it has been the last 16 years he has spent working with the Canadian Rangers in the Far North of Ontario.
It is a job he is about to leave. But the good news is that he is being promoted to captain and moving to serve with the Canadian Rangers of Newfoundland and Labrador.
He is currently a chief warrant officer and the group sergeant major for the 3rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group. From its headquarters at Canadian Forces Base Borden, the group commands 600 Canadian Rangers, who are part-time army reservists, in 29 First Nations across the Far North of Ontario. His position takes him to all 29 First Nations and beyond in Northern Ontario.
