Two Thunder Bay police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with the death of a man who was rushed to the intensive care unit while in police custody.
A 29-year-old man was admitted to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences after being arrested by city police on Feb. 28.
The next morning he fell into acute medical distress and was rushed to the ICU, where he remained until he died on March 10.
