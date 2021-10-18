A ground-breaking ceremony for Northwestern Ontario’s newest and long-

awaited gold mine has been set for later this month.

The Oct. 27 event is to officially mark the start of the Hardrock

mine at the edge of Geraldton, according to one of the partners in

the project, Vancouver-based Equinox Gold.

The mine, which has the backing of local Indigenous groups, “will

provide an important economic boost and long-lasting benefits to

communities in Northern Ontario,” an Equinox news release said Friday.

It’s expected to take about two years to build the $952-million open-

pit mine on the outskirts of town, which will require a partial

realignment of Highway 11. The local OPP station will also have to be

moved to an in-town location.

When operational, the mine is expected to create 500 direct jobs over

an “initial” mine life of 14 years. More than 2,000 people are to be

involved in the construction, Equinox says.

Greenstone Mayor Ron Beaulieu, who watched the project develop over

an occasionally turbulent 11-year period, said he’s not surprised the

mine is finally going ahead, given the level of pre-construction in

preparation for the mine.

“You’ve got office buildings constructed, lots of trees cleared and a

work camp ready for 600 people,” Beaulieu said Friday.

“It’s just created a lot of excitement for us.”

Added Beaulieu: “You won’t believe it, but there are still some

people who are negative about the project. But I’ve always felt

positive that it would go through.”

For several years, the main driver of Hardrock was Thunder Bay’s

former Premier Gold Mines, led by its president, Ewan Downie.

The project seemed in doubt in 2019, when Premier and a former

partner company feuded over the value of Hardrock’s deposit.

Then, at the end of 2020, Equinox announced a plan to acquire a 50-

per-cent stake in Greenstone Gold Mines, the joint-venture company

that’s developing Hardrock. That transaction put an end to the legal

battle hanging over the project.

In the end, Equinox upped its project share to 60 per cent, with the

other chunk held by New York-based investment firm Orion Mine Finance

Group.

Earlier this year, Equinox CEO Christian Milau, who is to attend the

Oct. 27 ground-breaking ceremony, sounded bullish about Hardrock.

“We are extremely pleased to increase our stake in this world-class

Canadian gold deposit located in one of the world’s top mining

jurisdictions,” Milau said in a news release.

“Hardrock will be a low-cost, long-life gold mine, bringing more than

240,000 attributable ounces of annual gold production to Equinox.”