The city’s police chief has been suspended after the Ontario Civilian
Police Commission charged Sylvie Hauth with three counts of alleged
misconduct under the Police Services Act last week.
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board issued a statement late Tuesday
afternoon, saying Hauth has been suspended pending the outcome of the
OCPC process.
Acting Deputy Chief Dan Taddeo will lead the city’s police service at
this time, the board said.
The statement from the board came after its regular monthly board
meeting Tuesday morning, where it decided to begin the recruitment
process for a new chief of police.
Hauth announced publicly last week she plans to retire in June 2023.
The police services board will hire the firm Odgers-Berndtson at a
cost of $45,000 to begin the search for a new chief.
Board member Georjann Morriseau questioned moving forward with a
single-source instead of using a request for proposal process.
John Hannam, police board secretary, said issuing a request for
proposal would add a minimum of three to four months to the
recruitment process, which he noted would make it more difficult to
have a new police chief in place by the time Hauth retires.
“We have used the (request for proposal) process in the past and this
firm has been a successful proponent in every case,” said Hannam,
adding only once in the last 20 years was Odgers-Berndtson not the
successful applicant in the City of Thunder Bay’s request for
proposal process for recruitment purposes.
Hannam added the firm has been successful in helping the board hire
the previous three police chiefs, including Hauth.
“I wouldn’t consider that a very good success rate,” said Morriseau,
adding she would like the board to have a discussion around the process.
Mayor Bill Mauro supported moving forward and said the final decision
on who the next police chief will be is up to the police services
board and not the consultant.
Newly sworn-in board member Shelby Ch’ng said she also supported the
recommendation to hire the firm based on the work she’s seen from
them across other boards and committees she’s sat on.
Board administrator Malcolm Mercer said given Odgers-Berndtson’s
history and the views expressed by Ch’ng, his inclination is the firm
is a competent organization that can promptly provide the service.
