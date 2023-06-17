Some of Thunder Bay’s splash pads are open so residents can beat the heat this summer.
Prince Arthur’s Landing, Northwood Playfield and County Park splash pads are all open as of Thursday for the season.
The splash pads at Franklin Street Park and North End Community Centre will open on June 23.
“The opening of the splash pads is a sign that summer is here,” said Cory Halvorsen, parks and open spaces manager, in a news release. “Each structure is unique and we encourage the public to enjoy all the various splash pads located around the city.”
All splash pads are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with Prince Arthur’s Landing open until 8:30 p.m. daily.
